Antrim hurlers lose Kehoe Cup decider in a novel penalty shootout

James McNaughton missed one of Antrim's penalties at Abbotstown

Antrim hurlers lost the Kehoe Cup final in a novel penalty shootout after the Saffrons had left by five points late in the game.

Nigel Elliot's second-half goal contributed to Antrim leading 1-23 to 1-18 with three minutes left.

However, Allan Devine's goal helped Westmeath level in injury-time.

James McNaughton missed Antrim's first penalty and with two other attempts failing to beat the Westmeath keeper, the Saffrons lost the shootout 3-0.

Antrim trailed 0-4 to 0-0 early on but fought back to lead 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time.

Devine's first Westmeath goal helped them the Lake County move 1-16 to 0-17 lead but Elliot immediately responded with Antrim's three-pointer.

Antrim twice led by five points in the closing stages but Devine's second goal - which came either side of points from Darragh Clinton and Killian Doyle - helped ensure the penalty shootout.

Niall Mitchell, Devine and Killian Doyle were Westmeath's successful scorers in the shootout.