Antrim hurlers lose Kehoe Cup decider in a novel penalty shootout
Antrim hurlers lost the Kehoe Cup final in a novel penalty shootout after the Saffrons had left by five points late in the game.
Nigel Elliot's second-half goal contributed to Antrim leading 1-23 to 1-18 with three minutes left.
However, Allan Devine's goal helped Westmeath level in injury-time.
James McNaughton missed Antrim's first penalty and with two other attempts failing to beat the Westmeath keeper, the Saffrons lost the shootout 3-0.
Antrim trailed 0-4 to 0-0 early on but fought back to lead 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time.
Devine's first Westmeath goal helped them the Lake County move 1-16 to 0-17 lead but Elliot immediately responded with Antrim's three-pointer.
Antrim twice led by five points in the closing stages but Devine's second goal - which came either side of points from Darragh Clinton and Killian Doyle - helped ensure the penalty shootout.
Niall Mitchell, Devine and Killian Doyle were Westmeath's successful scorers in the shootout.