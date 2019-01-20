Sigerson Cup: Ulster University secure win but Queen's defeated

Mark Durcan hit the Tralee net 25 minutes into the second half on Sunday

Patrick Durcan's goal helped Ulster University to a 1-13 to 1-8 away victory over IT Tralee in Sunday's Sigerson Cup opener.

The hosts led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break and both teams had a player dismissed before Durcan netted as Ulster University surged clear.

Mark O'Shea scored a goal for Tralee as they fell five points short.

Queen's University were edged out 0-9 to 0-8 by Maynooth and will now face NUIG in the new backdoor format.

Maynooth dominated the first half but only led by one point at the break and it was the same margin at the end despite an improved Queen's display in the second half.

Ryan Treanor fired over three of the Belfast team's tally while Maynooth's Padraig Fogarty top-scored with five points.

The sides were reduced to 14 players early in the second half with Ulster University's Gareth McKinless sent-off for two yellows while Greg Horan was dismissed with a straight red.

Ulster University, aided by a wind advantage, moved into the lead and Durcan netted as they registered 1-6 without reply.

O'Shea's goal proved to be a consolation for Tralee, who will face Sligo IT in their backdoor game.