Gemma Begley: Former Tyrone ladies football captain announces inter-county retirement

Begley broke into Tyrone's senior team in 2004

Tyrone's three-time All Star Gemma Begley has announced her retirement from inter-county ladies football following a 15-year career.

The former captain steps away having helped the Red Hands to the All-Ireland intermediate title last year.

She won two Ulster intermediate titles and was part of the side that reached the senior All-Ireland final in 2010.

"I thought long and hard about stepping away but the decision is made now," said Begley.

"It's just brilliant (for Tyrone) to get back to senior football as much as anything and hopefully it will be the start of a career for a lot of those girls coming through now."

The 33-year-old was nominated for intermediate player of the year in 2018 after scoring the final goal in a 6-8 to 1-14 win over Meath in September.

Off the pitch Begley is a key figure in the ladies' game, as the Women's Gaelic Players Association's first and only full-time employee.

"It is a very varied role, supporting about 1,600 ladies football and camogie players across Ireland," Begley said of the role.

"It is just helping them on and off the field to be the best athletes they can be."

Begley will continue to play club football with Carrickmore.

"Gemma has been a great servant to Tyrone ladies football and while we will miss her and what she brings to the squad we have to respect her decision," said Tyrone boss Gerry Moane.

"We are delighted she signed off with an all Ireland medal, she certainly deserved it. We wish Gemma the very best of good wishes"