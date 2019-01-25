Hurling League: Young Saffrons face Kerry opener at Corrigan Park

Neal Peden was part of the previous management team led by Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley

Neal Peden hopes "games scenario" training will help his Antrim side get their Hurling League campaign off on a winning note against Kerry on Saturday.

The Saffrons are back down in Division Two after suffering relegation from Division One B last Spring.

Peden was part of the last management team but has now taken on the main role after the departures of Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley.

"Everything is aimed at game scenarios," Peden told BBC Sport NI.

"There's a scenario. How do we get out of if? Work it out and let's practise that.

"That's a key element we've worked hard on. How do we deal with the high ball?

"If we're stuck in the corner. How do we get out of there? When do we use the short ball, when do we use the long ball?"

Peden focusing on puckout success

During the previous management regime, Peden's particular remit included working as the team's video analyst and statistician and he believes further focus on these areas can boost the Saffrons.

"You can have maybe up to 60 puckout in a match and in particular you have got to formulate strategies and structures on your own puckouts.

"Looking at aerial balls is something I have a real focus on. We looked at our video analysis and maybe we weren't coping as well as other teams - especially against bigger men who are looking to pluck the ball out of the air when we are looking to break the ball down.

"It's aimed at getting more of that spilled ball around midfield.

"We are not a massively physical team though we are always looking to bring in players with greater physicality.

"We have lots of great hurlers and they can hurl as well as anybody but it's more about formulating a structure and a team ethic which enables us to win more of those breaking balls."

Neil McManus and other Cushendall players will miss Antrim's opening Hurling League matches

Cushendall contingent to miss early games

With Peden without his Cushendall contingent for the moment because of the Ruairi Ogs' upcoming All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final, he has brought a number of young players into the Saffron squad.

These include Creggan's Kevin Rice, Ahoghill's James O'Connell and Cushendun's Conor McHugh and the former Rathmore Grammar School head of PE has been delighted by the youngsters' commitment and input so far.

"The Kehoe Cup game against Westmeath last week was a chance to see these young players and whether they were up to the standard.

"They stood up and were counted. There were plenty of big hits and tackles and some phases of really good hurling from us. It was nice to see."

With Westmeath bringing on nine substitutes last weekend, the Saffrons were eventually edged out in a novel penalty shootout but Peden came away from Abbotstown encouraged.

Young Saffron side 'must be given time'

"We have got to get young people aspiring to play for Antrim and moving Antrim up higher to where they should be.

"We should be in Division One B but we're not at the moment.

"The Joe McDonagh Cup in a great competition and if you win it you get into Leinster and then you are starting to hold your own.

"You want to be aiming to get into Division One B and not going straight back down.

"That might take a number of years until the younger lads bed in. Westmeath and Carlow have guys who have been there for years and in terms of strength and conditioning are ready.

"We are trying to get young fellows to that level and that might take a year or two. There has to be patience. It is a project."

