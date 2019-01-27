Football League: Donegal win Division Two opener as Armagh and Fermanagh earn draws

Jamie Brennan fired over three points for Donegal in Sunday's victory in Ennis
Donegal made a winning start in Football League Division Two by beating Clare while fellow Ulster sides Armagh and Fermanagh opened with draws.

Michael Langan slotted over four points as Donegal secured a 0-16 to 0-13 away victory over the Banner county.

Stefan Campbell netted as Armagh led by five points against Kildare but the hosts hit back to draw 0-14 to 1-11.

A last-gasp Conall Jones score earned Fermanagh a 0-8 to 1-5 draw with Cork at Brewster Park.

More to follow....

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division Two

Division One
Mayo1-08Roscommon1-07
Division Three
Down1-12Laois2-15
Division Four
Waterford0-09Wicklow1-07

Sunday

Division One
Kerry0-11Tyrone0-7
Monaghan2-13Dublin1-13
Galway0-13Cavan0-11
Division Two
Clare0-13Donegal0-16
Fermanagh0-8Cork1-5
Kildare0-14Armagh1-11
Meath0-15Tipperary1-8
Division Three
Carlow1-11Sligo0-7
Offaly0-12Westmeath0-13
Louth0-9Longford1-8
Division Four
Leitrim3-15Wexford0-11
London0-10Limerick0-11
Antrim1-9Derry1-10

