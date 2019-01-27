Football League: Donegal win Division Two opener as Armagh and Fermanagh earn draws

From the section

Jamie Brennan fired over three points for Donegal in Sunday's victory in Ennis

Donegal made a winning start in Football League Division Two by beating Clare while fellow Ulster sides Armagh and Fermanagh opened with draws.

Michael Langan slotted over four points as Donegal secured a 0-16 to 0-13 away victory over the Banner county.

Stefan Campbell netted as Armagh led by five points against Kildare but the hosts hit back to draw 0-14 to 1-11.

A last-gasp Conall Jones score earned Fermanagh a 0-8 to 1-5 draw with Cork at Brewster Park.

More to follow....

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division Two

Division One Mayo 1-08 Roscommon 1-07

Division Three Down 1-12 Laois 2-15

Division Four Waterford 0-09 Wicklow 1-07

Sunday

Division One Kerry 0-11 Tyrone 0-7 Monaghan 2-13 Dublin 1-13 Galway 0-13 Cavan 0-11

Division Two Clare 0-13 Donegal 0-16 Fermanagh 0-8 Cork 1-5 Kildare 0-14 Armagh 1-11 Meath 0-15 Tipperary 1-8

Division Three Carlow 1-11 Sligo 0-7 Offaly 0-12 Westmeath 0-13 Louth 0-9 Longford 1-8