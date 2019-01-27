Football League: Donegal win Division Two opener as Armagh and Fermanagh earn draws
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal made a winning start in Football League Division Two by beating Clare while fellow Ulster sides Armagh and Fermanagh opened with draws.
Michael Langan slotted over four points as Donegal secured a 0-16 to 0-13 away victory over the Banner county.
Stefan Campbell netted as Armagh led by five points against Kildare but the hosts hit back to draw 0-14 to 1-11.
A last-gasp Conall Jones score earned Fermanagh a 0-8 to 1-5 draw with Cork at Brewster Park.
More to follow....
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS
Saturday
Division Two
|Division One
|Mayo
|1-08
|Roscommon
|1-07
|Division Three
|Down
|1-12
|Laois
|2-15
|Division Four
|Waterford
|0-09
|Wicklow
|1-07
Sunday
|Division One
|Kerry
|0-11
|Tyrone
|0-7
|Monaghan
|2-13
|Dublin
|1-13
|Galway
|0-13
|Cavan
|0-11
|Division Two
|Clare
|0-13
|Donegal
|0-16
|Fermanagh
|0-8
|Cork
|1-5
|Kildare
|0-14
|Armagh
|1-11
|Meath
|0-15
|Tipperary
|1-8
|Division Three
|Carlow
|1-11
|Sligo
|0-7
|Offaly
|0-12
|Westmeath
|0-13
|Louth
|0-9
|Longford
|1-8
|Division Four
|Leitrim
|3-15
|Wexford
|0-11
|London
|0-10
|Limerick
|0-11
|Antrim
|1-9
|Derry
|1-10