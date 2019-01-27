Football League Division One: Monaghan stun Dubs as Kerry beat Tyrone

Niall Scully notched Dublin's first-half goal but the Farney men fought back to win

Monaghan fought back from six points down to stun Dublin 2-13 to 1-13 in the Football League Division One opener as Tyrone and Cavan both lost.

Dublin led 1-6 to 0-3 helped by Niall Scully's goal but Monaghan regrouped to trail by only two at the interval.

Sub Stephen O'Hanlon's goal saw Monaghan levelling at Clones and Conor McManus' arrival inspired the Farneymen as he set up a Shane Carey goal.

Kerry defeated Tyrone 0-11 to 0-7 as Cavan lost 0-13 to 0-11 in Galway.

Niall Morgan kicked Tyrone's only first-half point as they trailed by four at the interval and the Red Hands never got closer than two in arrears in the second half as free-taker Sean O'Shea kicked five of Kerry's scores.

Cavan led by three points after 24 minutes at Salthill but Galway levelled at 0-5 to 0-5 by half-time but the Tribesmen took control to move into a 0-13 to 0-8 lead and held on despite a late rally by the Breffni County.

Galway punished Cavan's indiscipline in the crucial second period as Mickey Graham's side were reduced to 12 players at one stage following three sin-binnings.

Monaghan repeat last season's win

Monaghan's stirring victory repeated their league win over the Dubs last March but that game was effectively a dead rubber in contrast to Sunday's occasion watched by 12,691 spectators at St Tiernach's Park.

Dublin looked in total control early as they patiently picked off scores - including Scully's early goal after Karl O'Connell misjudged the flight of a high ball into the Monaghan defence.

When Con O'Callaghan kicked two successive points to put the visitors 1-6 to 0-3 ahead after 17 minutes, anything other than a Dublin victory looked inconceivable.

However, Monaghan hit five of the remaining six scores in the first period to cut the margin to only two as Jack McCarron's tally was 0-4 by the interval.

Dublin appeared back in the groove after the resumption following points by Dean Rock and O'Callaghan but Monaghan responded with an unanswered scoring blitz of 2-3 in 11 minutes.

Carrickmacross youngster O'Hanlon made a sensational introduction to the contest by soaring to claim a mark on 45 minutes - only to run on and round Dubs keeper Evan Comerford before slotting to the net.

The goal left the sides level but Monaghan's second goal followed three minutes later as another substitute, three-time All-Star McManus won a high ball and fed O'Hanlon, who then teed up Carey to palm to the net.

There were still 18 minutes of normal time left when McManus extended Monaghan's lead to five but while Dublin outscored the home side 0-4 to 0-1 in the closing stages, Malachy O'Rourke's side held on for a merited victory.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Kerry 0-11 Tyrone 0-07 Monaghan 2-13 Dublin 1-13 Galway 0-13 Cavan 0-11

Division Two Clare 0-13 Donegal 0-16 Fermanagh 0-08 Cork 1-05 Kildare 0-14 Armagh 1-11 Meath 0-15 Tipperary 1-08

Division Three Carlow 1-11 Sligo 0-07 Offaly 0-12 Westmeath 0-13 Louth 0-09 Longford 1-08