Sigerson Cup: St Mary's beat IT Tralee to make quarter-finals

Shane McGuigan was in top form for Belfast side St Mary's on Wednesday

Slaughtneil man Shane McGuigan hit 10 points as St Mary's College beat IT Tralee 1-15 to 1-10 to reach the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

Tralee finished with 12 men as Kerry forward Dara Moynihan was sent off with Brian Fitzgerald and DJ Murphy also handed late black cards.

Conor Keane's goal gave Tralee an early lead but Derry's Niall Toner soon fisted a St Mary's three-pointer.

Tralee led 1-6 to 1-5 at half-time but St Mary's ran out five-point winners.

Jarlath Og Burns excelled in midfield for 2017 Sigerson winners St Mary's at St Teresa's in west Belfast in addition to kicking a first-half point.

Tralee were without injured Kerry star David Clifford while Kingdom defender Gavin Crowley was forced off late in the game with a leg injury and could be a doubt for this weekend's Division One League contest against Cavan.

St Mary's will face Maynooth in next week's quarter-finals while Ulster University will be up against NUI Galway, who defeated Garda College 0-11 to 0-9 on Wednesday.