Football League Division One: Tyrone make two changes for Mayo game

Michael McKernan and Cathal McShane retain their places in Mickey Harte's side

Tyrone have made two changes in personnel from the opening Division One Football League defeat by Kerry for Sunday's game against Mayo in Omagh.

Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan replace Liam Rafferty and David Mulgrew in a side which also shows a number of position switches.

Michael McKernan moves to right full-back as Peter Harte switches from centre half-forward to the half-backs.

McGeary is named at left half-forward with Brennan in the full-forward line.

Mayo defeated Roscommon in their opening game last weekend.

Tyrone (v Mayo): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan.