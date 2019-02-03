National League Division Four: Derry secure second straight win with 0-19 to 1-9 defeat of London

Slaughtneil's Christopher Bradley has scored six points in Derry's two opening league matches

Derry comfortably saw off London with a 0-19 to 1-9 win at Ballinascreen to make it two wins from two in National League Division Four.

Amid freezing conditions the visitors matched their opponents for much of the first half, with Adrian Hanlon's goal ensuring London went into the break just two points behind.

Glen clubman Emmet Bradley starred for the Oak Leafers with a seven points.

Damian McErlain's side take on Waterford in Dungarvan next week.

Much like they did against Antrim a week ago, Derry controlled proceedings early on with Bradley and Ciaran McFaul both finding their range with two points each as the hosts moved into a five point lead.

However led by captain Liam Gavaghan, London fought back and were soon on level terms after an impressive five minute spell with points from Gavaghan and David Dunne coming either side of Hanlon's goal.

But the visitors were unable to keep up with their heavily-fancied opponents after the break as McFaul and Bradley again added to their tallies to move Derry back into a comfortable position.

The only blemish on an otherwise controlled second half display for McErlain's side was Conor McAtamney's dismissal for two yellow card offences.

The numerical disadvantage did not however appear to hamper the hosts as they closed out the game with ease.

Derry scorers: C McFaul 0-5, P Coney 0-1, C Bradley 0-3, E Bradley 0-7, N Toner 0-2, C Doherty 0-1

London scorers: L Gavaghan 0-5, M Gottshe 0-1, R Jones 0-1, A Hanlon 1-0, D Dunne 0-1, C Doran 0-1

