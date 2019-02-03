GAA Football League: Late scores deny Armagh and Fermanagh in Division Two

Sean Quigley's late goal was not to secure victory at Semple Stadium on Sunday

Ulster sides Armagh and Fermanagh have missed out on their first Division Two wins of the campaign after injury-time scores left them with draws.

Armagh led by three points before David Turbidy popped up with a last-gasp goal for Clare to make it 1-13 to 2-10 in a game where three players were sent-off.

Sean Quigley's late goal put Fermanagh in front against Tipperary but a Liam McGrath point left it 2-5 apiece.

The Orchard and Erne sides have two draws from their opening two matches.

Their was a 12-minute delay early in the Pairc Esler encounter after Clare's Dermot Coughlan sustained a serious leg injury.

The sides were level at 0-3 apiece when Armagh forward Jamie Clarke was shown a straight red for high challenge on Kevin Harnet.

Armagh responded well to going doing to 14 men and Gregory McCabe netted for the hosts to make it 1-5 to 0-5.

However, Clare finished the first half with an unanswered 1-3 as Turbidy fired over three points while Kieran Malone fisted into the Orchard net.

Clare led 1-8 to 1-6 at the break but Armagh came out strong on the restart and moved in front thanks to points from from Rian O'Neill, Charlie Vernon and Niall Grimley.

Turbidy levelled but Tipp's Cathal O'Connor was sent-off before the hosts took a grip on affairs with four points without reply coming from Rory Gruggan, McCabe, Joe McElroy and Jemar Hall.

Armagh were closing in a comfortable victory but Turbidy had the final say, splitting the posts before netting the equalising three-pointer.

Trio of red cards

There was still time for Armagh's Aaron McKay to be dismissed, this time for two yellows.

There was also frustration for Fermanagh at Semple Stadium as they too relinquished a late lead in a low-scoring game.

Tipperary started with a bang as Brian Fox netted but Fermanagh edged back with scores from Ryan Jones and Quigley.

Erne keeper Thomas Treacy made a fine save to deny Liam Boland before Kevin Fahey's point gave Tipp a 1-1 to 0-2 half-time advantage.

Quigley narrowed the gap with a point on the restart but Tipp responded with points from Philip Austin and Liam Casey.

Tipp's Stephen O'Brien was black-carded and Fermanagh took advantage as Conall Jones scored their opening goal to level.

It set up a tense finale as Conor Sweeney restored Tipp's lead before Quigley and Ciaran Corrigan slotted over to put Fermanagh back in front.

It looked good for Tipp after Fox hit his second goal of the game but back came the Ernemen again with Quigley netting from a penalty.

Fermanagh just couldn't hold on in the dying seconds as a composed McGrath earned a point for the Premier county.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday, 2 February

Division One Dublin 1-15 Galway 0-07

Division Two Donegal 1-13 Meath 0-14

Division Three Westmeath 1-10 Carlow 2-07 Laois 1-09 Louth 3-08

Sunday, 3 February

Division One Cavan 0-13 Kerry 0-16 Roscommon 1-12 Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 0-10 Mayo 2-13

Division Two Cork 0-10 Kildare 1-10 Tipperary 2-5 Fermanagh 2-5 Armagh 1-13 Clare 2-13

Division Three Longford 1-6 Offaly 0-9 Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12