Football League Div One: Mayo thump Tyrone as Monaghan and Cavan also lose

Fionn McDonagh's second-half goal ended any remote hopes of a Tyrone fightback at Healy Park

Mayo handed Tyrone a chastening 2-13 to 0-10 defeat at Omagh as Monaghan and Cavan were also beaten in Division One.

Tyrone were second best from the off at Healy Park as Keith Higgins' goal left Mayo 1-7 to 0-3 up at the break before Fionn McDonagh's second-half strike.

After stunning Dublin last weekend, Monaghan were beaten 1-12 to 0-13 by Roscommon as Enda Smith hit a late penalty for the home side.

Sean O'Shea hit 12 points as Kerry beat Cavan 0-16 to 0-13 at Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan and Tyrone occupy the relegation spots after losing their opening matches with Mayo and Kerry the only teams on maximum points following the opening two rounds of Division One action.

Monaghan dragged back to earth by Roscommon

Monaghan came back to earth after their shock win over the All-Ireland champions as they were edged out by a well-organised and dogged Roscommon outfit at Dr Hyde Park.

After trailing 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, Monaghan appeared to have wrested control as the arrival of Conor McManus helped them move into a 0-9 to 0-7 advantage by the 46th minute.

The lead then swapped hands on a couple of occasions before Smith's penalty 68th-minute put Roscommon into a 1-10 to 0-11 lead even though they were down to 13 men at that point following the black carding of Conor Cox and Tadhg O'Rourke.

Points from Jack McCarron and McManus brought Monaghan level in the fourth minute of injury-time even though they had themselves been reduced to 14 men following Stephen O'Hanlon's straight red card for an off-the-ball hit.

But after returning to the field following his black card, former Kerry player Cox swung over a glorious free with his outside of his right foot to restore Roscommon's lead and Ronan Daly, one of the three brothers in action for the Rossies, then fisted over the insurance score.

Cox was playing his first gave for the Rossies after switching allegiance to the county under the parentage rule.

O'Shea scoring masterclass sees off Cavan

Cavan were competitive throughout in their contest with the Kingdom but were ultimately undone by O'Shea's scoring masterclass as Kerry made their second-half wind advantage count at Breffni.

Aided the elements in the first period, Cavan moved into a 0-6 to 0-2 advantage by the 18th minute with excellent centre half-back Ciaran Brady and Conor Madden both hitting two early points.

As Paul Geaney became only the second Kerryman to score, the Kingdom levelled at 0-7 to 0-7 on 27 minutes but Cavan responded with four unanswered points before the interval, which included a superb Dara McVeety score.

Despite O'Shea's continuing excellence from place balls and in open place, Cavan remained ahead until the 62nd minute as Kerry's scorer-in-chief levelled after fielding near halfway before running on and striking over the bar.

With Brian Begley also starring for Kerry, Mark Griffin's score put Kerry ahead for the first time four minutes later and three further points clinched the Kingdom's victory despite a late scare when a high ball into their small square was fisted inches over the bar by Cavan full-back Padraig Faulkner.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday, 2 February

Division One Dublin 1-15 Galway 0-07

Division Two Donegal 1-13 Meath 0-14

Division Three Westmeath 1-10 Carlow 2-07 Laois 1-09 Louth 3-08

Sunday, 3 February

Division One Cavan 0-13 Kerry 0-16 Roscommon 1-12 Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 0-10 Mayo 2-13

Division Two Cork 0-10 Kildare 1-10 Tipperary 2-05 Fermanagh 2-05 Armagh 1-13 Clare 2-10

Division Three Longford 1-06 Offaly 0-09 Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12