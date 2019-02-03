Hurling League: Antrim hurlers snatch win 3-13 to 2-15 win over Meath

Eoin O'Neill scored one of Antrim's three goals in Navan

James McNaughton's injury-time point earned Antrim a dramatic and vital 3-13 to 2-15 win over Meath in Division Two of the Hurling League at Navan.

Meath appeared to have snatched a draw when Jack Regan hit a free to the net deep into injury-time but there was still time for McNaughton's winner.

Goals from McNaughton, Eoin O'Neill and Ciaran Clarke left Antrim 3-5 to 0-13 ahead at half-time.

A Damien Healy goal helped Meath level after half-time before the late drama.

McNaughton hit Antrim's opening goal after only 20 seconds and while Meath levelled at 0-6 to 1-3, O'Neill's goal then restored a three-point lead for the Saffrons.

Clarke's 21st-minute goal put Antrim five clear but Meath fought back to cut the margin to the minimum by half-time.

Antrim moved three ahead again after the resumption before Healy's 42nd-minute goal got Meath on terms again at 1-14 to 3-8.

Two McNaughton scores and an O'Neill put left Antrim three up again and that was the margin as the Pairc Tailteann contest entered injury-time.

With only one minute of injury-time having been announced, Meath looked certain to have secured a draw when Regan drove in his free to the net as the game entered the second minute of added time.

However, much to the home team's annoyance, Tipperary referee Sean Ryan allowed one more play which culminated with McNaughton's winning point.

In Division Two B, Down earned a 1-23 to 0-15 win in Wicklow while Derry defeated Donegal 3-18 to 0-12 in the Ulster derby at Ballinascreen.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division One A Limerick 1-21 Tipperary 1-14

Division Two B Kildare 8-19 Warwickshire 0-06

Sunday

Division One A Cork 0-17 Wexford 1-18 Clare 2-20 Kilkenny 1-22

Division One B Carlow 0-20 Galway 0-20 Laois 1-15 Waterford 4-22 Offaly 0-12 Dublin 2-19

Division Two A Kerry 2-17 Westmeath 4-13 Meath 2-15 Antrim 3-13

Division Two B Wicklow 0-15 Down 1-23 Derry 3-28 Donegal 0-12

Division Three A Roscommon 1-21 Monaghan 0-14 Tyrone 2-23 Louth 1-11 Armagh 2-14 Lancashire 0-12