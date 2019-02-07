All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: Cushendall face tough St Thomas task

Media playback is not supported on this device Ruairi Og well prepared for All-Ireland semi-final

AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: St Thomas (Galway) v Ruairi Og Cushendall (Antrim) Venue: Parnell Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 9 February Throw-in: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave and BBC Sport website

Cushendall will aim to repeat their 2016 All-Ireland Club semi-final win over Galway opposition when they face St Thomas on Saturday at Parnell Park.

The Ruairi Ogs shocked Sarsfields 3-12 to 1-6 at the semi-final stage three years ago before being well beaten by Na Piarsaigh in the decider.

With the likes of Conor Cooney and the Burke brothers in the St Thomas side, it looks a tall order for Dall.

However, skipper Neil McManus believes that St Thomas can be beaten.

"That was the first time we had broken the duck and got to an All-Ireland final so we take great learnings from that campaign," says the Cushendall talisman.

The Cushendall side are predominantly unchanged from 2016 but skipper Paddy Burke is available after being injured during that campaign.

The arrival of several young talents into the Ogs squad since then has fostered a healthy competition for places and given coach Ciaran Kearney more selection options.

"There's huge competition for places at the minute," adds McManus.

"We have probably half a dozen guys that weren't in the reckoning during the Antrim championship but they're very much in the reckoning now.

"Injuries during the year left some openings and the younger members of the panel have really pushed on to try and take those spots and one or two of them will definitely be starting on Saturday."

Conor Carson should be available for Cushendall after missing the Ulster Final because of work commitments

The most notable injury in Cushendall ranks going into the contest is experienced defender Arron Graffin, who will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness following his knee troubles.

Conor Carson should be available to start at Parnell Park after missing the Ulster Final win over Ballycran because of work commitments.

St Thomas defeated Sarsfields 2-19 to 0-20 in the Galway semi-finals before accounting for last year's champions Liam Mellows 2-13 to 0-10 in the county final.

David Burke is the best known of the famous hurling family but it was his brother Darragh who did most of the damage in the Galway decider by notching 1-7 - including 1-5 from play.

Other siblings Cathal and Eanna should also start in Dublin while other key St Thomas players include Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney and the hugely talented Galway star Conor Cooney.

"You have to be aware of what is in front of you and it will be of no surprise to anybody who is interested in hurling in Ireland, the quality that they have right throughout the team," adds McManus.

"They're a very strong set-up and they've won numerous Galway titles in recent years.

"We just have to try and get our match-ups right on the day and we're a team with a very good defensive record over the last couple of years."