GAA gate receipts down 14% in 2018 despite advent of Super 8s

A crowd of 5,589 watched the Ulster SFC quarter-final between Down and Antrim last May

The GAA's annual report says a big drop in attendances at football championship games is the main reason for a 14% fall in gate receipt revenue in 2018.

The cash generated by football championship attendances dropped by 23% despite the advent of the new Super 8s All-Ireland quarter-finals format.

Overall, gate receipts fell from over 34 million Euro to under 30m.

Hurling championship gate receipts fell slightly but not nearly to the same extent as from the football series.

The football championship figure dropped by over 3.5m Euro with the attendances figures down by some 18%.

Unlike in 2017 when the football championship had a quarter-final replay between Mayo and Roscommon and a semi-final replay between Mayo and Kerry, the 2018 series had no money-spinning replays in the closing stages of the competition.

However, attendances were low from the start of the football series in the provinces with only 5,589 watching the Ulster quarter-final between Down and Antrim.

An unexpectedly low crowd of 9,612 watched the preliminary-round tie between Donegal and Cavan in Ballybofey with over 200 fewer attending the quarter-final at Celtic Park between Derry and the eventual Ulster champions.