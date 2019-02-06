Sigerson Cup: St Mary's beat Maynooth 0-15 to 0-13 to reach semi-finals

Slaughtneil man Shane McGuigan was on target for St Mary's in Dundalk

Belfast side St Mary's College progressed to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals by edging out Maynooth University 0-15 to 0-13 on Wednesday.

Maynooth led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time in Dundalk and while St Mary's then hit four answered points, the Kildare outfit fought back to level again.

But the 2017 winners held their nerve to win with Shane McGuigan, Colm Byrne and Ryan Coleman among their scores.

Ulster University face NUI Galway in the last eight on Wednesday night.

That game takes place in Abbotstown with Wednesday's other quarter-finals also evening matches as UCC host IT Carlow in Cork and UCD face DCU at Belfield.

St Mary's Daniel McKinless and Maynooth's James Kelly were both sent off in the closing stages of Wednesday's game.