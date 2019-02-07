Football League: Tyrone boss Harte makes only one change from Mayo defeat
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Mickey Harte has kept faith with 14 of the starters from last weekend's chastening defeat by Mayo for Sunday's Division One contest in Roscommon.
Cathal McShane's inclusion at full-forward in place of Frank Burns is Tyrone's only change.
Tyrone will go into the contest bottom of Division One after also losing their opener against Kerry.
Earlier this week, Harte accepted that last year's All-Ireland Finalists are now involved in a relegation battle.
McShane was picked to start against Mayo but a late change saw Burns coming into the starting line-up.
Tyrone (v Roscommon): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan. Subs: B Gallen, F Burns, K Coney, C Grugan, C McCann, A McCrory, B McDonnell, C McLaughlin, C Meyler, R O'Neill, L Rafferty.
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday, 9 February - 19:00 GMT
|Division One
|Kerry
|v
|Dublin
|Tralee
|Mayo
|v
|Cavan
|Castlebar
|Division Two
|Fermanagh
|v
|Kildare
|Brewster Park
|Division Three
|Down
|v
|Westmeath
|Pairc Esler
Sunday, 10 February - 14:00 GMT
|Division One
|Roscommon
|v
|Tyrone
|Dr Hyde Park
|Monaghan
|v
|Galway
|Inniskeen
|Division Two
|Clare
|v
|Cork
|Ennis
|Meath
|v
|Armagh
|Navan
|Tipperary
|v
|Donegal
|Thurles
|Division Three
|Carlow
|v
|Longford
|Dr Cullen Park
|Offaly
|v
|Louth
|Tullamore
|Laois
|v
|Sligo
|Portlaoise
|Division Four
|Leitrim
|v
|Antrim
|Carrick-on-Shannon
|London
|v
|Wexford
|Ruislip
|Waterford
|v
|Derry
|Dungarvan
|Wicklow
|v
|Limerick
|Aughrim