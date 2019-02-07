Football League: Tyrone boss Harte makes only one change from Mayo defeat

Fionn McDonagh's second-half goal sealed Mayo's win over the Red Hands last weekend

Mickey Harte has kept faith with 14 of the starters from last weekend's chastening defeat by Mayo for Sunday's Division One contest in Roscommon.

Cathal McShane's inclusion at full-forward in place of Frank Burns is Tyrone's only change.

Tyrone will go into the contest bottom of Division One after also losing their opener against Kerry.

Earlier this week, Harte accepted that last year's All-Ireland Finalists are now involved in a relegation battle.

McShane was picked to start against Mayo but a late change saw Burns coming into the starting line-up.

Tyrone (v Roscommon): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan. Subs: B Gallen, F Burns, K Coney, C Grugan, C McCann, A McCrory, B McDonnell, C McLaughlin, C Meyler, R O'Neill, L Rafferty.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday, 9 February - 19:00 GMT

Division One Kerry v Dublin Tralee Mayo v Cavan Castlebar

Division Two Fermanagh v Kildare Brewster Park

Division Three Down v Westmeath Pairc Esler

Sunday, 10 February - 14:00 GMT

Division One Roscommon v Tyrone Dr Hyde Park Monaghan v Galway Inniskeen

Division Two Clare v Cork Ennis Meath v Armagh Navan Tipperary v Donegal Thurles

Division Three Carlow v Longford Dr Cullen Park Offaly v Louth Tullamore Laois v Sligo Portlaoise