All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final: St Enda's beaten in decider
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Glengormley club St Enda's hopes of All-Ireland glory were dashed as they lost the Intermediate Club Football Final 5-13 to 2-9 against Kilcummin.
Kevin McCarthy hit 3-7 - all from play - for the Kerry club who led 2-3 to 0-0 after only seven minutes.
Goals from Eoin Nagle and Kristian Healy cut the margin to only two but Kieran Murphy then slotted a penalty as the Kerry men led by five at half-time.
St Enda's keeper Paddy Flood was black carded after conceding the penalty.
More to follow.