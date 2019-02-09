All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final: St Enda's beaten in decider

St Enda's got off to a dreadful start as they trailed 2-3 to 0-0

Glengormley club St Enda's hopes of All-Ireland glory were dashed as they lost the Intermediate Club Football Final 5-13 to 2-9 against Kilcummin.

Kevin McCarthy hit 3-7 - all from play - for the Kerry club who led 2-3 to 0-0 after only seven minutes.

Goals from Eoin Nagle and Kristian Healy cut the margin to only two but Kieran Murphy then slotted a penalty as the Kerry men led by five at half-time.

St Enda's keeper Paddy Flood was black carded after conceding the penalty.

