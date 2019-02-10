Football League Division Four: Derry beat Waterford to maintain 100% record

Damian McErlain's Derry side are on course for promotion after three opening wins in Division Four

Derry maintained their 100% record in Division Four as they beat Waterford 2-12 to 1-8 at Fraher Field despite finishing the game with 13 players.

Sean Whelan Barrett's goal gave Waterford an early lead but Shane McGuigan netted just before the break to level at 1-5 to 1-5.

Derry led 1-9 to 1-8 after 62 minutes when Jason Rocks and Conor McAtamney were sent off in quick succession.

But after a McGuigan point, Paul McNeill's goal sealed Derry's win.

For good measure, Derry added three further late points which included efforts from McGuigan and Enda Lynn.

Derry's winning margin probably flattered the Oak Leafers.

When the scores were level at 1-7 to 1-7, Barrett had a glorious chance for a second goal but he blazed over the bar and Derry profited from the let-off in the closing stages despite their two dismissals.