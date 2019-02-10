Football League Donegal and Armagh lose in Division Two

Liam McGrath's high ball led to a mix-up in the Donegal defensive for Tipperary's match-turning second goal

Donegal's 100% record in Division Two of the Football League ended as they crashed to defeat by Tipperary with Armagh also losing against Meath.

Declan Bonner's side led by four after 50 minutes but defensive lapses gifted goals to Liam McGrath and Liam Casey.

Tipp went on to boss the closing minutes as they won 3-9 to 0-13.

After trailing 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time, Armagh fought back to trail by only one but Meath regrouped to win 2-13 to 0-13 as Evan Devine notched a late goal.

Donegal started the day top of Division Two after their opening narrow win in Clare was followed by last weekend's fortunate home victory over Meath.

But their luck ran out at Semple Stadium as they were punished for some woeful defending after looking in control with 20 minutes left.

After Oisin Gallen's early point, excellent Tipperary midfielder Jack Kennedy set up Stephen O'Brien to net in the second minute but Donegal fought back to lead by the 10th minute.

Brennan's Donegal penalty saved

Donegal utilised their wind advantage effectively in the second quarter as three Jamie Brennan points helped them lead 0-10 to 1-4 at the interval.

Their lead should have been greater as a Brennan penalty was comfortably saved by Tipp keeper Michael O'Reilly but Donegal still looked in a strong position.

The scoreline remained unchanged in the 15 minutes after the break before Michael Langan extended Donegal's lead to four.

However, then came the game's turning point as Hugh McFadden and keeper Shaun Patton collided as they attempted to field a long delivery from Liam McGrath, with the ball ending up in the net.

Donegal appeared to have regrouped as scores from Gallen and Ciaran Thompson put them two up again but then the second defensive lapse as Eoin McHugh's misdirected ball in his own defensive was punished by Liam Casey hammering the ball past Patton.

Tipperary added three further points as they fight appeared to have gone out of Donegal.

Kieran McGeeney's side drew their opening games against Kildare and Clare before Sunday's Navan defeat

Armagh fightback runs out of steam

Armagh remain without a win in Division Two after their second-half comeback eventually ran out of steam at Pairc Tailteann.

Helped by a strong wind in the first half, the Royals made a blistering start with Shane McEntee, Michael Newman, James McEntee and Darragh Campion all pointing in the opening four minutes while Armagh had to wait until the 14th minute for Stephen Sheridan to register their first point.

The home side surged further clear in the 20th minute when Newman converted a penalty after Thomas Reilly was fouled on his way through on goal.

Forced to carry into the breeze, Armagh struggled to find any rhythm in their attack in the absence of the suspended Jamie Clarke but a point from play by Rory Grugan and a Rian O'Neill free meant the Orchard side were trailing 1-9 to 0-3 at the break.

However, Armagh quickly went about cutting Meath's advantage in the second period as the reduced the margin to only three within 12 minutes of the restart as O'Neill hit three points with skipper Grugan chipping in with two.

An Armagh victory looked on the cards as Stefan Campbell's score cut Meath's lead to 1-10 to 0-12 after 55 minutes but two Newman frees steadied the home team's resolve before Ethan Devine's scrambled goal sealed the home team's victory.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SATURDAY

Division One Kerry 1-18 Dublin 2-14 Mayo 1-13 Cavan 0-11

Division Two Fermanagh 0-8 Kildare 0-6

Division Three Down 0-10 Westmeath 0-9

SUNDAY

Division One Roscommon 1-10 Tyrone 1-10 Monaghan 0-11 Galway 1-09

Division Two Clare 3-13 Cork 1-10 Meath 2-13 Armagh 0-13 Tipperary 3-09 Donegal 0-13

Division Three Carlow 0-09 Longford 1-11 Offaly 2-08 Louth 2-10 Laois 2-18 Sligo 2-10