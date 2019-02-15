All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final: Gaoth Dobhair face huge Corofin test

Media playback is not supported on this device GAA the 'heartbeat of magical Gaoth Dobhair' says veteran Cassidy

AIB All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon Date: Saturday, 16 February Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Gaoth Dobhair produced superb football en route to the Ulster club title but Corofin represent the sternest of tests in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final at Carrick-on-Shannon.

This Corofin side have won two of the last four All-Ireland titles - outclassing Slaughtneil and Nemo Rangers in 2015 and last year.

So it's a huge task for a Gweedore side in their first All-Ireland campaign.

A club also still in mourning after the death of team-mate Micheal Roarty.

Roarty and three friends died tragically in a road accident in county Donegal last month and it remains to be seen what effect the loss of their beloved team-mate will have on the Gweedore players.

Doubtless Micheal Roarty's spirit has been invoked in the squad's build-up to the game but the great unknown will be emotional toll that the tragedy has taken.

Intriguing match-ups all over the pitch

GAA can 'bring light' to grieving families - Cassidy

In term of the match tactics, intriguing match-ups abound all over the pitch.

The battle of the veterans between Gaoth Dobhair's born-again full-forward Kevin Cassidy and his old friend from All-Star trips Kieran Fitzgerald.

Probably more important will be whether Gweedore midfielder Odhran MacNiallais can impose his languid talents on the game as he and another Donegal player Dara O Baoill tussle at midfield against Daithi Burke and Ronan Steede.

If MacNiallais has one of those days when he is kicking points from distance at wing, as well as picking out team-mates with pinpoint passes, then the Donegal champions are going to have a great chance.

Veteran Cassidy has represented a direct attacking outlet for Gaoth Dobhair so far in the campaign while the ability of the likes of Cian Mulligan and Naoise O Baoill to break at pace has also been a boon for manager Mervyn O'Donnell.

Gweedore's full array of skills was on show in their 4-11 to 0-16 Ulster semi-final demolition of Crossmaglen as Dara O Baoill poached a first-half hat-trick before Cassidy's goal applied the coup de grace.

The Ulster decider was a very different affair as Gweedore's grafting skills were on show as they edged past Scotstown 0-13 to 0-12.

Galway star Liam Silke is one of Corofin's key players

Corofin's Silke missing Sigerson semi-final

With the likes of Galway defender Liam Silke part of the Corofin back line and the game being played on a tight Carrick-on-Shannon pitch, it's difficult to envisage Saturday's contest being a particularly open game.

Silke's involvement with Corofin means he misses UCD's Sigerson Cup semi-final against Belfast side St Mary's College on Saturday and the Galway star has spoken of his frustration at his double-booking.

Corofin will be hoping that attacker Ian Burke can reproduce the kind of form that landed him an All-Star last while another Galway star Gary Sice is likely to punish any Gweedore fouls in the scoring zone with his dead ball accuracy.

And while the Ulster champions love to break at pace, so do Corofin with wing-back Kieran Molloy a particular danger in that regard.

Corofin's All-Ireland pedigree means they go into the contest as favourites but Gweedore are used to their underdogs status following their games against Crossmaglen and Scotstown.

Gaoth Dobhair's miss of youth and experience, with the wily McGee brothers Eamon and Neil also still around, surely rules out any prospect of an implosion on the big stage but in truth they are facing a challenge which is a couple of steps higher than what they have had to deal with thus far in the campaign.

A tight and fascinating contest appears on the cards, but it's difficult to back against the battle-hardened and savvy Corofin outfit.