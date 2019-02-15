Hurling League: Cushendall trio and Maskey back for Antrim's key Westmeath game
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Antrim's squad for Sunday's vital Hurling League Division Division Two A against Westmeath is boosted by the return of Cushendall men Neil McManus, Eoghan Campbell and Ryan McCambridge.
The trio are available despite the huge disappointment of last weekend's All-Ireland Club semi-final defeat.
Joe Maskey is also back after his involvement in St Enda's All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football campaign.
"It's great to have them back," Antrim boss Neal Peden told BBC Sport NI.
"It's a big game for us and we'll be looking to build on our two very encouraging performances."
The Saffrons paid for an awful start which included an early sending off as they were narrowly beaten at home by Kerry in their opener.
But Peden's squad then kept their promotion hopes alive by grafting to a dramatic one-point away win in Meath as in-form James McNaughton hit a last-gasp winner.
"Meath is always a tough place to go. We've had some great battles with them in recent years and it was a testament to the boys that they went and got the win," added Peden.
While inevitably that victory has reignited suggestions that Antrim could make an immediate return to Division One B, Peden prefers to talk about "maintaining momentum and focusing on one game at a time".
"Westmeath are another team we have a lot of experience of playing and we know it is going to be a tough battle this weekend at Corrigan Park.
"But our performances have been very good so far. The games have been great experience for the young boys in the squad and we're very much looking forward to this weekend now."
McNaughton, Eoin O'Neill and Ciaran Clarke notched Antrim's goals in the 3-13 to 2-15 win over Meath and McManus' inclusion should appreciably increase the Saffrons' scoring potential.
A Saffrons victory would move them level with Westmeath who are the only side on maximum points after the opening two rounds of fixtures.
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday
|Division One A
|Cork
|v
|Clare
|Pairc Ui Rinn - 19:15 GMT
|Division One B
|Laois
|v
|Offaly
|Portlaoise - 19:00
|Waterford
|v
|Carlow
|Dungarvan - 19:00
|Division Three A
|Lancashire
|v
|Louth
|Abbotstown - 13:30 GMT
Sunday - 14:00 unless stated
|Division One A
|Kilkenny
|v
|Limerick
|Nowlan Park
|Wexford
|v
|Tipperary
|Wexford Park
|Division One B
|Galway
|v
|Dublin
|0-20
|Division Two A
|Kerry
|v
|Mayo
|Tralee - 13:00
|Meath
|v
|London
|Trim - 13:00
|Antrim
|v
|Westmeath
|Corrigan Park
|Division Two B
|Warwickshire
|v
|Down
|Pairc na hEireann - 13:15
|Donegal
|v
|Wicklow
|Letterkenny
|Kildare
|v
|Derry
|Newbridge
|Division Three A
|Armagh
|v
|Roscommon
|Athletic Grounds
|Tyrone
|v
|Monaghan
|Healy Park
|Division Three B
|Longford
|v
|Leitrim
|Pearse Park
|Sligo
|v
|Cavan
|Kent Park