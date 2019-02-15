Hurling League: Cushendall trio and Maskey back for Antrim's key Westmeath game

Neil McManus' return is a major boost for Antrim hurlers

Antrim's squad for Sunday's vital Hurling League Division Division Two A against Westmeath is boosted by the return of Cushendall men Neil McManus, Eoghan Campbell and Ryan McCambridge.

The trio are available despite the huge disappointment of last weekend's All-Ireland Club semi-final defeat.

Joe Maskey is also back after his involvement in St Enda's All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football campaign.

"It's great to have them back," Antrim boss Neal Peden told BBC Sport NI.

"It's a big game for us and we'll be looking to build on our two very encouraging performances."

The Saffrons paid for an awful start which included an early sending off as they were narrowly beaten at home by Kerry in their opener.

But Peden's squad then kept their promotion hopes alive by grafting to a dramatic one-point away win in Meath as in-form James McNaughton hit a last-gasp winner.

"Meath is always a tough place to go. We've had some great battles with them in recent years and it was a testament to the boys that they went and got the win," added Peden.

While inevitably that victory has reignited suggestions that Antrim could make an immediate return to Division One B, Peden prefers to talk about "maintaining momentum and focusing on one game at a time".

"Westmeath are another team we have a lot of experience of playing and we know it is going to be a tough battle this weekend at Corrigan Park.

"But our performances have been very good so far. The games have been great experience for the young boys in the squad and we're very much looking forward to this weekend now."

McNaughton, Eoin O'Neill and Ciaran Clarke notched Antrim's goals in the 3-13 to 2-15 win over Meath and McManus' inclusion should appreciably increase the Saffrons' scoring potential.

A Saffrons victory would move them level with Westmeath who are the only side on maximum points after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One A Cork v Clare Pairc Ui Rinn - 19:15 GMT

Division One B Laois v Offaly Portlaoise - 19:00 Waterford v Carlow Dungarvan - 19:00

Division Three A Lancashire v Louth Abbotstown - 13:30 GMT

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One A Kilkenny v Limerick Nowlan Park Wexford v Tipperary Wexford Park

Division One B Galway v Dublin 0-20

Division Two A Kerry v Mayo Tralee - 13:00 Meath v London Trim - 13:00 Antrim v Westmeath Corrigan Park

Division Two B Warwickshire v Down Pairc na hEireann - 13:15 Donegal v Wicklow Letterkenny Kildare v Derry Newbridge

Division Three A Armagh v Roscommon Athletic Grounds Tyrone v Monaghan Healy Park