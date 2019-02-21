Division One: Tyrone make three changes for Omagh derby against Monaghan

Frank Burns is handed a start for the Red Hands against Ulster rivals Monaghan

National Football League Dates: Saturday 22 February & Sunday 23 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Liam Rafferty, Frank Burns and Richie Donnelly have been drafted into the Red Hands team for Saturday night's Ulster derby against Monaghan.

Rafferty is named in defence and Donnelly comes into the forwards while Donnelly starts for the first time this season at midfield.

Mickey Harte's side have struggled in their Division One campaign with just one point picked up from three games.

Monaghan are a point better off and also in relegation trouble.

Tyrone have also made four positional switches for the Healy Park showdown.

Padraig Hampsey takes over at centre half-back, Cathal McShane and Kieran McGeary move to the two corner forward slots while Peter Harte shifts to full forward.

Michael Cassidy is on the bench and into the list of 26 for a first time comes Conor McAliskey, having recovered from his major ankle injury.

Missing out on a place in the matchday squad are Conal McCann, Conan Grugan, Ronan O'Neill and Darren McCurry.

Tyrone: N Morgan, L Rafferty, R McNamee, M McKernan, T McCann, P Hampsey, B McDonnell, B Kennedy, R Donnelly, M Donnelly (capt), N Sludden, F Burns, C McShane, P Harte, K McGeary.