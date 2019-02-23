Football League Division One: Tyrone earn first win as they outclass Farney men

Tyrone led by 11 points at one stage in the second half at Omagh

Tyrone earned their first Division One Football League win of the season as Peter Harte's 1-6 helped them outclass Monaghan 1-16 to 0-12 at Omagh.

Harte's early goal put Tyrone four up and while Conor McManus' heroics saw Monaghan levelling, the Red Hands were three clear again by the interval.

As Monaghan's challenged collapsed, Tyrone hit seven straight points after the break to put the match to bed.

With the game over, Monaghan hit five late points which mattered little.

Tyrone's win sees them move above Monaghan into sixth spot in the table as the Farney men slip further into a relegation battle which didn't appear on the cards their thrilling opening win over Dublin a month ago.

After Niall Morgan's initial long-range free, Harte hammered in Tyrone's goal following a clever flick-on pass from midfielder Richie Donnelly.

With Tyrone going back to the counter-attacking method which has served them well in recent years, the Reds Hand were playing with an assuredness which had been noticeably lacking in their opening league outings.

Cathal McShane hit two of Tyrone's points at Healy Park

Granted four points in a sensational seven-minute period from McManus saw Monaghan draw level on two occasions but Harte restored Tyrone's lead with a 17th-minute free and the Farney men were never again on terms.

Tyrone's 1-7 to 0-7 lead should have been greater as Ben McDonnell blazed a pointblank goal chance over the bar just before the break.

However, the main talking point as the players headed to the dressing-rooms at half-time was the thoroughly unsatisfactory conclusion to the first half as Monaghan, following Dessie Ward's black carding, pulled all their players behind the ball which led Tyrone to play keep ball near halfway for three or four minutes, much to the crowd's displeasure.

Immediately after the break, Monaghan were left aggrieved as Mattie Donnelly escaped with a yellow card - as opposed to a black - following a high challenge which looked very similar to Ward's earlier transgression on Ronan McNamee.

But that harsh call still couldn't excuse's Monaghan complete fade-out from the contest over the next 23 minutes.

As Kieran McGeary, Morgan, substitute Conor Meyler and Cathal McShane joined Harte in getting in on the scoring act, Tyrone extended their advantage to 11 points by the 61st minute.

Substitute Conor McCarthy finally ended Monaghan's second-half scoring drought a minute later and they outscored the Red Hands 0-4 to to 0-1 during the remainder of the contest.

But Monaghan's late rally, as Monaghan finished on 0-7, didn't mask a worrying night for their manager Malachy O'Rourke.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES/RESULTS

Saturday

Division One Dublin 1-12 Mayo 0-07 Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan 0-12

Division Two Cork 1-09 Meath 2-12

Division Four Limerick 0-11 Leitrim 0-12

SUNDAY - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Galway v Kerry Tuam Cavan v Roscommon Kingspan Breffni - 14:30

Division Two Armagh v Tipperary Athletic Grounds Donegal v Fermanagh Letterkenny Kildare v Clare Newbridge

Division Three Longford v Down Longford Westmeath v Laois Mullingar - 14:30 Louth v Sligo Drogheda - 14:30 Offaly v Carlow Tullamore - 15:00