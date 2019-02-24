Football League Division Two: Fermanagh stun Donegal as Armagh win

Ciaran Corrigan's tremendous display for Fermanagh included scoring four points

Fermanagh fought back from five points down to stun Donegal in Division Two of the Football League as Armagh earned their first win by beating Tipperary.

Donegal moved 0-5 to 0-1 up and despite Caolan McGonagle's dismissal still led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time in Letterkenny.

However, Fermanagh made their numerical advantage tell in the second half as Ciaran Corrigan's four points helped them fight back to win 0-13 to 0-10.

A dominant Armagh won 1-15 to 0-12, helped by Charlie Vernon's early goal.

More to follow.