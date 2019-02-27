Heavy fog forces MacRory Cup semi-final to be abandoned

St Patrick's Armagh were leading by six points when the match was abandoned

The MacRory Cup semi-final replay between St Patrick's Armagh and Omagh CBS has been abandoned due to heavy fog at the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

The decision to halt the match at half time was applauded by the crowd as the conditions worsened.

The match will now be replayed on Friday, 1 March at 19:30 GMT with free admission for supporters.

St Michael's Enniskillen will face the winners in this year's final on Monday, 18 March.

Tom Weir's goal had helped St Patrick's to hold a 1-7 to 0-4 half-time lead when the decision to abandon the match was taken.

Omagh CBS had got the opening point of the game through Daniel Fullerton but the Tyrone side then went 20 minutes without a score as St Patrick's scored 1-6 without reply.

Liam Gray converted a pair of frees as Omagh scored three of the last four points of the half to reduce the deficit to just six points when play was halted.