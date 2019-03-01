Football League: Donegal will be 'smarting' - Armagh assistant McCorry

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney (left) with assistant Jim McCorry

Jim McCorry says Armagh will expect a backlash from Donegal in Saturday's Division Two clash in Ballybofey.

Promotion favourites Donegal were shock losers to unbeaten Fermanagh last week and the Armagh assistant manager says Donegal will be still "smarting".

Tyrone could take a big step towards securing their Division One status with a home win over Cavan on Sunday, while leaders Kerry host struggling Monaghan.

Fermanagh take on Clare with Division Three hopefuls Down at home to Offaly.

Antrim and Derry are both on the road in Division Four, facing Waterford and Limerick away respectively on Saturday.

Only three points separates Division Two leaders Meath and Fermanagh from the relegation zone, while Armagh and Donegal are level on four points. Armagh have a slightly better points difference.

"It would be a brave person who would call who'll get promotion or relegation out of it or put some money on it - I certainly wouldn't," McCorry stated.

"We said at the start of the year that this is going to go right down to the wire for relegation and promotion.

"The natural thought process would be yes, that there's going to be a bit of a backlash from Donegal.

"They're going to bring their Gweedore players back so we'll probably see a different Donegal, a team that might be smarting a bit after that (Fermanagh) result.

"Before that game we already knew that Ballybofey is a bit of a fortress for them but we look forward to going there."

Kerry, Fermanagh, Derry and Leitrim are the only unbeaten teams left across all four divisions after four rounds of league action.

Down looking good for Division Two return

With struggling Division Three sides Offaly and Carlow still to play, Down are looking good for a speedy return to the second tier and Paddy Tally's side host Offaly in Pairc Esler on Saturday evening.

Derry are strong favourites to make an instant return to Division Three at the first time of asking. A win over Limerick on Saturday would enhance the Division Four table-toppers' promotion credentials.

If Cavan are to beat the drop from Division One, they will have to do it without their best player Gearoid McKiernan, who is unlikely to see any league action this year.

Breffni manager Mickey Graham says the county's talisman is set to miss all three remaining league games with Tyrone, Monaghan and Dublin in order to ensure he is fit for the Ulster championship clash with Monaghan in May.

McKiernan suffered a dislocated knee cap in a club game at the end of last year. Cavan fans have been waiting patiently for his return - but it seems it won't be any time soon.

"Gearoid is obviously a massive loss to us but we won't be taking any chances with his recovery," Graham said.

"He is back training and we are monitoring him week by week but we won't rush him back at this stage.

"We'll see how he's fixed for the last game maybe (against Dublin at Kingspan Breffni) but we are not going to force him back.

"We need to make sure he doesn't break down again because the championship is only 10 weeks away."

Saturday 2 March - Division One Tyrone v Cavan (19:00 BST) Mayo v Galway (19:15)

Division Two Tipperary v Cork (19:00 BST) Donegal v Armagh (19:15)

Division Three - 19:00 BST throw-ins Carlow v Louth Laois v Longford Down v Offaly

Division Four Waterford v Antrim (12:30 BST) Limerick v Derry (13:00) Wicklow v Wexford (14:00)

Sunday 3 March - Division One Roscommon v Dublin (14:00 BST) Kerry v Monaghan (15:00)

Division Two - 14:00 BST throw-ins Meath v Kildare Fermanagh v Clare

Division Three - 14:00 BST Sligo v Westmeath