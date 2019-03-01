MacRory Cup: Omagh CBS beat St Pat's Armagh 5-9 to 2-10 in second semi-final

St Patrick's Armagh were leading by six points when Wednesday's match was abandoned at half-time

Mark Hayes hit a hat-trick of goals with Simon Garrity also netting twice as Omagh CBS beat St Patrick's Armagh 5-9 to 2-10 in the re-arranged MacRory Cup semi-final replay.

Garrity hit two goals in as many minutes in the first half with Hayes' strike before half-time putting Omagh 3-4 to 0-6 up at half-time in Armagh.

Hayes then hit two more goals with Armagh's Michael Conroy netting twice.

Omagh will face St Michael's Enniskillen in the final on 18 March.

St Pat's Armagh will look back ruefully on Wednesday's abandoned semi-final replay when they were 1-7 to 0-4 ahead at half-time before the game had to be halted because of fog.