All-Ireland A Schools Camogie Final: Cross & Passion snatch draw in decider

The sides will replay in the All-Ireland decider after Saturday's thrilling draw in Ashbourne

Roisin McCormick's goal earned Cross & Passion Ballycastle a 2-13 to 2-13 draw against St Angela's Waterford in the All-Ireland A Schools Camogie Final.

Two Aoife Fitzgerald goals helped St Angela's lead 2-8 to 1-7 at half-time after Rihanna McBride had netted for the Ballycastle school.

The Ulster side levelled after the break but St Angela's moved three ahead late in the contest.

However, Cross & Passion earned a late free with McCormick blasted to the net.

McCormick's dramatic injury-time goal means the sides will have to replay with a date yet to be confirmed for the rematch.

Fitzgerald's first goal helped St Angela's lead 1-1 to 0-2 but McBride's three-pointer contributed to Cross & Passion moving into a 1-5 to 1-2 advantage.

However, St Angela's made their wind advantage tell during the remainder of the first half as they hit 1-4 without reply which included Fitzgerald's second goal on 16 minutes.

McBride hit two further Cross & Passion points before the break but St Angela's still went in with a four-point advantage.

The Ballycastle quickly got on terms in the second half after two McCormick points were followed by further scores from McBride and Ciara Laverty.

St Angela's moved two up again only for Cross & Passion to level after points from McCormick and Anna Connolly but the Waterford school appeared to have clinched victory after two Annie Fitzgerald frees were followed by a Rachael Walsh score after 56 minutes.

However, then came the late drama as McCormick's free rescued the Ulster champions a replay.

The two Fitzgeralds were among several St Angela's players who featured for Gailltir in last weekend's All-Ireland Club Intermediate Final defeat by Clonduff.