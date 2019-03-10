Hurling League Division 2B: Wicklow 1-9 Derry 0-8
Derry narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 2A after Michael Boland's late goal helped Wicklow to a four-point win in Inniskeen.
Richie Mullan's point had put the Oak Leafers in front with 10 minutes remaining before a late free cannoned back of the crossbar.
It is the second consecutive week that Derry have lost to Wicklow.
Derry will be joined in Division 2B next season by London following their defeat by Mayo.
Having narrowly avoided relegation themselves last season, Derry have enjoyed a much improved league campaign and went unbeaten through the first four weeks of the season.
Consecutive defeats by Wicklow have derailed their promotion aspirations and Derry will be disappointed having led at the interval.
Allianz Hurling League weekend results
|Division 1A
|Laois 0-11
|Limerick 2-22
|Tipperary 1-29
|Cork 1-16
|Wexford 1-19
|Kilkenny 1-12
|Division 1B
|Waterford 1-18
|Galway 2-13
|Carlow 2-14
|Offaly 1-16
|Division 2A
|Westmeath 0-12
|Kerry 0-10
|Mayo 0-16
|London 1-10
|Division 2B
|Wicklow 1-9
|Derry 0-8
|Donegal 0-14
|Warwickshire 2-10
|Division 3A
|Roscommon 0-14
|Armagh 0-11