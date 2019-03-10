Hurling League Division 2B: Wicklow 1-9 Derry 0-8

Wicklow gained promotion to Division 2A after three years with Derry in 2B

Derry narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 2A after Michael Boland's late goal helped Wicklow to a four-point win in Inniskeen.

Richie Mullan's point had put the Oak Leafers in front with 10 minutes remaining before a late free cannoned back of the crossbar.

It is the second consecutive week that Derry have lost to Wicklow.

Derry will be joined in Division 2B next season by London following their defeat by Mayo.

Having narrowly avoided relegation themselves last season, Derry have enjoyed a much improved league campaign and went unbeaten through the first four weeks of the season.

Consecutive defeats by Wicklow have derailed their promotion aspirations and Derry will be disappointed having led at the interval.

Allianz Hurling League weekend results

Division 1A Laois 0-11 Limerick 2-22 Tipperary 1-29 Cork 1-16 Wexford 1-19 Kilkenny 1-12

Division 1B Waterford 1-18 Galway 2-13 Carlow 2-14 Offaly 1-16

Division 2A Westmeath 0-12 Kerry 0-10 Mayo 0-16 London 1-10

Division 2B Wicklow 1-9 Derry 0-8 Donegal 0-14 Warwickshire 2-10