Football League Division Four: Derry rotate team for top-table clash

Christopher Bradley scored six points for Derry in their win over Limerick in round four

Derry have made wholesale changes ahead of their dress rehearsal for the Division Four final against Leitrim.

The two sides have secured promotion with five wins out of five but the Oak Leafers hold a slender lead in the standings on points difference.

Derry boss Damian McErlain has retained just five of the players that started their win over Limerick last time out.

At the other end of the table, Antrim can clinch just their second league win of the season when they host Wicklow.

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue is one of the surviving quintet from the win at the Gaelic Grounds but the Slaughtneil clubman switches to centre-back.

Eoghan Concannon, Jason Rocks, Conor McAtamney and Christopher Bradley, who scored six points against Limerick, are the other players to retain their places as the likes of Karl McKaigue, Benny Heron and Padraig Cassidy are listed among the replacements.

The Saffrons lost by a point to Waterford last time out and manager Liam Bradley has made just two changes to the side that started in round five with goalkeeper Andrew Hasson preferred to Padraig Nugent while James McAuley starts at corner-back instead of Ricky Johnston.

Antrim's only league win this year came in their last match at Corrigan Park when they beat fellow strugglers London by 1-13 to 1-8 but Wicklow remain just two points above Bradley's men with two wins from their five matches this season.

Derry XV (to play Leitrim): B McKinless; C McCluskey, B Rogers, SF Quinn; E Concannon, C McKaigue (c), N Keenan; M McEvoy, C McAtamney; P Coney, C Bradley, C Doherty; J Rocks, S McGuigan, E Lynn.

Antrim XV (to play Wicklow): A Hasson; P McCormick, P Gallagher, J McAuley; N Delargy, M McCarry, D Lynch; M Fitzpatrick, M Johnston; K Quinn, S Beatty, P McBride; C Duffin, O Eastwood, R Murray.