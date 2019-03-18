MacRory Cup: St Michael's Enniskillen beat Omagh CBS 0-16 to 2-6 in the final

St Michael's led 0-11 to 0-3 at half-time and held on despite Omagh's second-half revival

St Michael's Enniskillen won their first MacRory Cup since 2012 as they beat Omagh CBS 0-16 to 2-6 at Armagh.

Darragh McBrien starred for the Fermanagh school as he hit seven points - including five from play.

Five of McBrien's points came in the first half with Micheal Glynn notching 0-4 in the opening period as St Michael's led 0-11 to 0-3 at the break.

A dubious Daniel Fullerton penalty and a Sean McDonagh goal gave Omagh hope but St Michael's deservedly held on.

Man of the match McBrien's scores were crucial to Enniskillen's success but he was only one of a number of outstanding performers for the Fermanagh school.

Midfielder and captain Brandon Horan's superb display including winning five marks from kickouts while centre-half Josh Largo-Ellis also excelled for Dominic Corrigan's side.

Points from Simon Garrity and Mark Hayes restricted St Michael's lead to 0-3 to 0-2 after nine minutes but they outscored the Tyrone school 0-8 to 0-1 in the remainder of the opening period.

The Enniskillen school's fifth point came from a highly debatable penalty as Glynn slipped when taking the kick to balloon the ball over the bar after referee Barry Cassidy adjudged that he had been brought down by Omagh full-back Anton Fox.

Defender Largo-Ellis got on the scoresheet before the break as his shot bounced over the bar with Pol McKervey also pointing just before the break.

Trailing by eight at half-time, Omagh needed a strong third quarter to get back into the game and they produced it as they hit an unanswered 1-3 - including Fullerton's 43rd-minute penalty - to cut the margin to only two.

The penalty looked an exceptionally harsh call by referee Cassidy as he adjudged Michael's keeper Sean McNally to have committed a foot block when he spread himself to save a pointblank goal chance.

But a Garvin Quigley point in the 47th minute started a run of four straight St Michael's points to put them six clear again only for McDonagh's fine low finish on 55 minutes to give Omagh renew hope.

But another midfield mark by Horan helped allay any late Enniskillen fears as McBrien supplied the insurance point with his seventh score.