Football League Division Four: Derry defeat Wexford 3-20 to 4-15 in pulsating game

Enda Lynn
Greenlough's Enda Lynn was instrumental in the opening half at Ballnderry

Derry made it seven wins from seven in Division Four with a two-point victory over a dogged Wexford at Bellaghy.

Having already secured promotion the hosts flew out of the traps with first half goals from Benny Heron, Enda Lynn and Ryan Dougan.

Ballinderry clubman Ryan Bell impressed with nine points while Jonathan Bealin scored eight for Wexford.

Damian McErlain's side face Leitrim in the Division Four final next week.

Lynn, one of the Oak Leafers most consistent performers in a morale-boosting league campaign, was again influential in the early stages, first teeing up Herron to fist home before dancing round the Wexford defence for a goal of his own.

The visitors also found the back of the net through Ben Brosnan but went into the interval nine points down as Derry's impressive shooting saw them reach 3-11 after the opening 35 minutes.

Kevin O'Grady's penalty five minutes after the break sparked a Wexford comeback that brought them to within just a point of their hosts after further goals from Barry O'Connor and Brosnan.

Despite having Conor Mulholland dismissed McErlain's side held on to claim a hard-fought win.

Derry scorers: R Bell 0-9, E Lynn 1-3, B Herron 1-2, R Dougan 1-1, C McAtamney 0-2, N Keenan 0-1, C Doherty 0-2, P Coney 0-1, C Bradley 0-1.

Wexford scorers: D Waters 0-1, J Bealin 0-8, B Brosnan 2-1, B Malone 0-2, K O'Grady 1-1, T Rossiter 0-1, B O'Connor 0-1.

