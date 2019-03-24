Football League Division Two: Donegal secure top-flight return as Fermanagh miss out

Ryan Jones scored three points for Fermanagh but they could not upset Meath in Navan

Donegal made an immediate return to Division One with a thumping 1-20 to 0-10 success over Kildare at Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner's side will meet Meath in the Division Two final on 31 March.

Meath took the top spot to book their place in the decider with a seven-point win over Fermanagh in Navan that ended the Ernesider's promotion hopes.

Armagh's place in the second tier was already secure before their one-point defeat to Cork that was not enough to save the Rebels from relegation.

Clare's shock win in Tipperary was enough to keep them in Division Two with a superior points difference to Cork, who were relegated alongside Tipperary.

