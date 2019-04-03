GAA Club Footballer of the Year: Gaoth Dobhair forward Kevin Cassidy on three-man shortlist

Cassidy scored Gaoth Dobhair's goal in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Corofin

Gaoth Dobhair forward Kevin Cassidy has been nominated for the GAA Club Footballer of the Year award.

The Ulster Championship winner is joined on a three-man shortlist by Corofin duo Gary Sice and Kieran Molloy.

Alongside club-mates Odhran MacNiallais and Odhran McFadden-Ferry, two-time All Star Cassidy is representing Ulster in the club Team of the Year.

The winner will be announced at Croke Park on Saturday.

Gaoth Dobhair claimed their first Ulster Club SFC title with a pulsating win over Monaghan champions Scotstown in December.

However the Donegal men fell short of reaching the St Patrick's Day showpiece as they lost out to eventual winners Corofin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cassidy, whose inter-county career ended in 2011, was instrumental as the Gaeltacht side became the first Donegal team to lift the Seamus McFerran Cup in 43 years.

Corofin secured a fourth club All-Ireland in emphatic fashion with a stylish win over Kerry champions Dr Crokes in Dublin last month.

The Galway side's performance left many lauding them as one of the greatest club sides in recent times.

Seven of their players have been named in the team of the year, with three coming from the defeated finalists.

Leinster champions Mullinalaghta are represented by full-back Patrick Fox and wing back Donal McElligott.

GAA Club Team of the Year: B Power (Corofin); P Fox (Mullinalaghta), G White (Dr Crokes), L Silke (Corofin); D McElligott (Mullinalaghta), O McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair), K Molloy (Corofin); D Burke (Corofin), O MacNiallais (Gweedore); J Leonard (Corofin), G Sice (Corofin), M Farragher (Corofin); K O'Leary (Dr Crokes), K Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair), T Brosnan (Dr Crokes)