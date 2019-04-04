All-Ireland Club Championship: Cushendall duo in team of the year

Eoghan Campbell was one of the star performers in Cushedall's journey to the All-Ireland semi-finals

Cushendall's Eoghan Campbell and Neil McManus are included in the All-Ireland club players' hurling team for 2019.

The Ruairi Ogs duo have been recognised for helping their club to a record 11th Ulster title and a narrow All-Ireland semi-final loss to Galway's St Thomas.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks have six representatives on the team of the year after their seventh All-Ireland title

Ballygunner have five players while Coolderry's Brian Carroll and St Thomas' Fintan Burke are also included.

Ballygunner's Pauric Mahony is also nominated for the Hurler of the Year award having helped the Waterford club to win the Munster title and he's shortlisted along with the Ballyhale pair of Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA journalists, who based their decisions on the 2018/19 provincial and All-Ireland series.

The winner of the Hurler of the Year Award will be announced at an awards banquet on Saturday night at Croke Park.

GAA Club Players' Awards - Hurling 2019

S O'Keeffe (Ballygunner); E Campbell (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall), J Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), I Kenny (Ballygunner); P Mahony (Ballygunner), M Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), F Burke (St Thomas); S O'Sullivan (Ballygunner), N McManus (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall); A Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), P Mahony (Ballygunner); E Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), C Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), B Carroll (Coolderry)

Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly (both Ballyhale Shamrocks) and Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)