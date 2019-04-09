Ulster SFC: Darren Hughes ankle fracture blow for Monaghan

Darren Hughes could be ruled out for the entirety of Monaghan's Ulster SFC campaign

Midfielder Darren Hughes is set to miss much or all of Monaghan's Ulster SFC campaign after suffering a broken ankle during a club game at the weekend.

The 32-year-old faces 10-12 weeks on the sidelines after sustaining the injury while playing for Scotstown against Ballybay.

Monaghan play Cavan on 18 May, then the winners of Down v Armagh, with the Ulster final to be held on 23 June.

Hughes' midfield partner Niall Kearns is also doubtful for the Ulster series.

The All-Star nominee has not played since undergoing surgery to repair a valve in his heart last October but could make his return during the summer.

Darren's brother Kieran Hughes is expected to be back for the Championship after missing the entire league campaign with a hamstring problem.

Malachy O'Rourke's men will take on neighbours Cavan at Breffni Park in their quarter-final.