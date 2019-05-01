Ulster SFC: Four Ulster Championship games to be shown live on BBC NI

The Ulster Championship begins with Tyrone v Derry on Sunday 12 May

Four Ulster Senior Football Championship games are to be shown live on BBC NI, with full deferred coverage available of the other four ties.

The first two live matches will be Antrim v Tyrone or Derry on Saturday 25 May and Fermanagh v Donegal on 26 May.

The semi-final on Saturday 8 June and the final on Sunday 23 June will also be broadcast live by BBC NI.

The deferred games will be Tyrone v Derry, Cavan v Monaghan, Down v Armagh and the first semi-final on 2 June.

Once again this year, the live and deferred Ulster Championship games broadcast by BBC NI can be viewed again on the BBC iPlayer - on desktop, mobile or tablet devices and on smart TVs.

Matches will be available to view from 09:00 BST on the following Tuesday.

There will be live commentary of all games in the Ulster Championship on bbc.co.uk/sportni - available on a range of platforms and devices including smart phone and tablet devices - on radio and online.

There will also be live commentary of Ulster teams in the qualifiers and the All-Ireland stages.

Fans can also keep across all the action with live text reports of all the games in the Ulster Championship, first class reaction, features, analysis and match reports across BBC Sport NI's online services and social media channels and BBC News NI services.

Listeners can send their comments and views during the radio programme by texting in on 81771 and they can follow all the action on Facebook and Twitter; @BBSPORTNI and @bbcchampionship

'Committed to bringing the best coverage we can'

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Production, BBC Northern Ireland, says: "We've been working closely with the GAA, the Ulster Council and RTÉ and are pleased this year to bring fans four live games and four deferred games in the Championship.

"We'll provide more details of our coverage in due course and are continuing to talk to all the relevant parties about future opportunities. We can assure supporters we remain committed to bringing them the best coverage we can, across all our platforms."

Ulster GAA Provincial Secretary, Brian McAvoy commented: "Ulster GAA have been working closely with broadcasters and Croke Park in relation to coverage of this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship.

"It promises to be a mouth-watering Championship and the prevalence of high profile derby games will undoubtedly add to the atmosphere. Ulster GAA are pleased that five of our eight Championship games will be shown 'live' on television, with the BBC showing four of them.

"Two of these will be on a simulcast basis with RTÉ, and I thank RTÉ for accommodating this arrangement, and two will be shown exclusively on the BBC. The BBC have also been granted rights to show deferred coverage of the four games they are not showing live."