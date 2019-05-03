Naomh Colmcille: Donegal GAA club wins appeal against eight-week ban

Naomh Colmcille must find an alternate ground for the next 12 weeks

Donegal GAA club Naomh Colmcille has won an appeal against a proposed eight-week ban from all adult competitions.

The Newtowncunningham club challenged their punishment for hosting a charity soccer tournament on their grounds.

The Donegal county board had proposed the ban for staging an "unauthorised tournament" but reduced the sanction following an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

Instead, Naomh Colmcille will not be allowed to stage adult matches at their home ground for a 12-week period.

A 500 euro fine was also upheld by the hearings committee and must be paid before the end of May.

The soccer tournament was one of a number of fundraising events held for local man Paul Dillon, a former underage coach with the club, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The money raised is being used to help renovate his existing home to improve access.

Naomh Colmcille's adult teams are scheduled to play five 'home' matches over the next 12 weeks and the club must now arrange for the matches to be held away from their Pairc Colmcille ground.