Naomh Colmcille: Donegal GAA club opt against further appeals over soccer penalty

Paul Dillon had asked the Donegal County Board to use "common sense"

The Donegal GAA club sanctioned by the county's GAA board for hosting a charity soccer tournament has said they will not make any further appeal against the penalties.

Newtowncunningham's Naomh Colmcille won an appeal against a proposed eight-week ban from all adult games last week.

However, a 500 Euro fine and 12-week ban on adult games at their home venue were imposed by the Donegal board.

Naomh Colmcille said on Wednesday they now considered the matter "closed".

The soccer tournament was one of a number of fundraising events held for local man Paul Dillon, a former underage coach with the club, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The money raised is being used to help renovate his existing home to improve access.

"The committee of CLG Naomh Colmcille wishes to indicate that it accepts both the findings of the hearing committee and the sanctions imposed against the club," said the club's statement on Wednesday.

"The committee of CLG Naomh Colmcille would like to express its regret that it was deemed necessary for the club to be charged with a breach of the said rules as it was never the intention to contravene any rules of the association.

"In the interests of the club and the Dillon family, we now wish to move forward and we consider this matter to be closed. We therefore will not be making any further comment."

Naomh Colmcille's adult teams are scheduled to play five 'home' matches over the next 12 weeks and the club must now arrange for the matches to be held away from their Pairc Colmcille ground.