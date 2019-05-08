Ulster SFC: Damian McErlain tells Derry to grab Tyrone game 'opportunity'

Damian McErlain's brief when taking the Derry job was bringing through some of talented youngsters he managed when he was county minor boss

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & the BBC Sport website plus text commentary from 15:45 BST; live on BBC Radio Ulster DAB; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00-20:30

Derry boss Damian McErlain says his side can have a "good summer" even though they will head into Sunday's Ulster Football Championship opener against Tyrone as huge underdogs.

McErlain has the height of respect for the Red Hands but adds that his men must not be intimidated by the task.

"Tyrone were beaten three times in the championship last year so there's another opportunity out there [for us]," said McErlain.

"We feel we are in a decent place."

McErlain, who guided Derry to the Division Four League title during the Spring after the team suffered a shock relegation from Division Three in his first season in charged, added: "Hopefully we can compete really well with Tyrone and take whatever we get out of that game, win, lose or draw.

"In terms of our development going forward, we'd like a bit of a run one way or the other in the championship.

"We've just got to concentrate on ourselves and you just never know when that day will come when you realise that Derry are going to be massively competitive again for the next five to 10 years. That is the brief here."

Mickey Harte's Tyrone recovered from a slow start to produce an impressive Division One league campaign

Tyrone 'several steps upwards' from Division Four

Derry go into the Healy Park contest after winning all eight of their league games including the Division Four decider against also-promoted Leitrim.

However, McErlain knows full well that Mickey Harte's Red Hands will be several rungs above who they faced in February and March.

"I've the greatest of respect for the Division Four sides in the sense that we were challenged every single week in a different way.

"But there are a significant number of steps upwards when you come against a Tyrone team just coming out of an All-Ireland final and had a very strong league campaign.

"It's up to us to put something together that allows up to compete in the game for as long as possible.

"If we can build confidence in ourselves throughout those minutes then you just never know."

Cathal McShane offered Tyrone a new target man outlet during the closing stages of the Football League

McErlain has noted Tyrone's more direct method

Despite Derry's chastening league relegation last year, McErlain insists that there has never been a point during his tenure when he regretted taking a role, which many regarded as something of a poisoned chalice, given the county's great tradition - yet lack of recent success with their last provincial title some 21 years ago.

"There's a whole lot of work which presents a challenge but the Derry job is a great honour to have.

"You knew what you were getting coming into the job. The brief is to bring through the younger players that were involved in minor teams with ourselves.

"We've managed to do that to an extent so far and there will probably be more players coming through next year."

In terms of Sunday's tactical battle, McErlain has noted Tyrone's more direct method this year as Mattie Donnelly and the particularly effective Cathal McShane have been employed as attacking outlets.

"Cathal McShane was really good in the league and they are moving the ball quicker.

"We've been watching that and you would expect them to continue that as it bore fruit for them. We will have to see what we can do to curtail that.

"But Tyrone are about as big a challenge as you can get in Ulster. We had Donegal last year and Tyrone this year so the draw hasn't been too kind to us."