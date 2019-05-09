Micky Harte: Attacking mark led to a more direct approach by Tyrone

Harte is facing into his 17th championship campaign as Tyrone manager

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & the BBC Sport website plus text commentary from 15:45 BST; live on BBC Radio Ulster DAB; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00-20:30

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says the introduction of the offensive mark during the league encouraged him to adopt a more direct style of play.

The Red Hands recovered from a sluggish start to their the league campaign to finish third in Division One.

The likes of Cathal McShane and Matthew Donnelly profited from a change in approach as Harte's side finished with four consecutive victories.

"Obviously we're playing player of a bigger stature up front, said Harte.

"It is different than what we had been doing in the previous years. Maybe that's because of necessity - we didn't have as many of the smaller players that we've had in the past - and the forward mark is something that we've had to work on and experiment with and we've found that useful for us as well.

"It's become much more noticeable because we've ended up getting quite a few scores with that kind of play but we scored a lot of scores off the running game as well and people seemed to not notice them as much.

"It's not as stark maybe as it appears to be but it's certainly an element of our game that we've probably added some value to."

Tyrone lost by six points to Dublin in last year's All-Ireland final

Derry's long wait for a Tyrone win

The attacking mark will not be place for this year's All-Ireland Championship so it remains to be seen if Harte's side will continue to deploy McShane and Donnelly closer to the opposition goal when last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists begin their Ulster championship campaign against Derry on Sunday.

Tyrone have had the better of Derry in their recent championship meetings, winning their Ulster quarter-final matches in 2016 and 2017 as well as a 2009 provincial semi-final.

The Oak Leafers have to look back to their 2006 Ulster quarter-final for their last championship success against their neighbours - famously holding the reigning All-Ireland champions scoreless for the entire opening half on their way to a 1-8 to 0-5 victory.

"It's not very relevant for the current players because a lot of them might not even have been Minor footballers at that time," Harte said of that defeat at Healy Park 13 years ago.

"That happened in a game when we were coming off the back of an All-Ireland final win and it wasn't supposed to be the case that Derry would come to Omagh and beat us.

"So knowing that that has happened in the past, then we should be on our guard and we'd like to think that we wouldn't let it happen again."

Derry shocked Tyrone by 1-8 to 0-5 in their 2006 Ulster quarter-final

Tyrone will go into Sunday's match as heavy favourites against a Derry team that won promotion to Division Three of the league with eight consecutive wins including an impressive four-point victory against Leitrim in their Division Four final at Croke Park.

Although Tyrone have enjoyed a recent run of dominance in the fixture between the two rivals, Harte is well aware of how often the Ulster championship can throw up surprise results.

As his team begin their bid to win a 16th Ulster title for their county, the Red Hands boss added: "There's a journey that you have to go through to get there and it's not an easy journey in Ulster - in fact it's the hardest journey of all the provinces - but you have to aspire to be there.

"Of course it is a step at a time but we have the aspirations to go as far as possible in every competition we're in and we hope that takes it to the final."