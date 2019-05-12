Ulster SFC: Who will win the preliminary round match between Tyrone and Derry?

Tyrone or Derry quiz
Mickey Harte's Tyrone take on Damian McErlain's Derry at Healy Park
Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry
Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & the BBC Sport website plus text commentary from 15:45 BST; live on BBC Radio Ulster DAB; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00-20:30

Who will win the opening game of the 2019 Ulster Championship?

Tyrone begin their bid for a third Ulster title in four years when they play seven-time winners Derry at Healy Park with the winners advancing to a quarter-final against Antrim.

Who do you think will emerge victorious? Have your say here:

Top Stories