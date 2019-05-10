Ulster SFC: Harte picks three Tyrone championship debutants for Derry tie

Brian Kennedy (left) is rewarded for his impressive league campaign for the Red Hands

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & the BBC Sport website plus text commentary from 15:45 BST; live on BBC Radio Ulster DAB; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00-20:30

Michael Cassidy, Ben Donnell and Brian Kennedy will make their championship debuts for Tyrone in Sunday's Ulster SFC opener against Derry.

All three are rewarded for impressive league campaigns as Mickey Harte opts to name current All-Star Colm Cavanagh on the bench.

Cavanagh was largely used as a sub in the league but it would not be a surprise to see a late Tyrone change.

Kieran McGeary has been ruled out of the game by a hamstring injury.

Connor McAliskey is named on the bench after returning to action during the latter of the Football League following the broken ankle he suffered in a club game for Clonoe two weeks after the All-Ireland Final defeat by Dublin.

The Red Hands were beaten by Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-finals last May but regrouped to producing a qualifier and Super 8s run to the All-Ireland decider which included beating provincial champions Donegal and a revenge win over the Farney County.

The Tyrone bench also includes Kyle Coney and Darren McCurry who were not part of the squad last summer.

Mattie Donnelly is named at right half-forward but it will not be a surprise to see Harte employing his as part of a two-man full-forward line alongside Cathal McShane.

The tactic was used to great effect during the Football League although the absence of the attacking mark rule used in the league may mean that Tyrone may not opt to go long to the same extent during the championship.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, M McKernan; M Cassidy, B McDonnell, T McCann; R Donnelly, B Kennedy; M Donnelly, N Sludden, F Burns; C McShane, P Harte, C Meyler. Subs: B Gallen, L Brennan, R Brennan, C Cavanagh, K Coney, C McAliskey, C McCann, A McCrory, D McCurry, HP McGeary, L Rafferty.

Derry: (tba)