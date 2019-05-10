Ulster SFC: Martin McHugh says Derry players 'lack necessary commitment'

Martin McHugh does not give Derry much chance of upsetting Tyrone on Sunday

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST

BBC GAA pundit Martin McHugh says Derry players don't put in the same commitment as "the likes of the Tyrones, Monaghans and Donegals".

Derry were promoted from Division Four this year but Damian McErlain's side will still go into Sunday's Ulster opener against Tyrone as big underdogs.

"The level that they need to get to requires a big, big commitment," McHugh told BBC Radio Ulster.

"I think the problem is with the Derry players."

McHugh added: "They don't seem to be prepared to put in the same commitment and effort the likes of the Tyrones, Monaghans and Donegals do.

"If they are not going to do that, they are never going to get to the level they need to get to."

Derry without an Ulster win since 2015

Derry have not won an Ulster title since 1998 and their last win in the provincial championship came in 2015 when they edged out Down in the quarter-finals.

And you have to go back to 2006 for Derry's last Ulster SFC win over the Red Hands.

McHugh says he doesn't see "too many reasons" for Derry optimism going into the Ulster preliminary round game despite their eight-match winning run which clinched the Division Four title after last year's shock relegation from Division Three.

"He's [manager Damian McErlain] got them promotion which was the most important thing for them [this year].

"Probably you feel it's damage limitation for them here on in. They need to put up a good performance against Tyrone.

"[But] They are up probably against one of the top three or four teams in the country."

Tyrone were beaten by Dublin in last year's All-Ireland Final and McHugh believes the Red Hands will have another long summer

Tyrone 'won't be far away' at All-Ireland level

McHugh believes Tyrone will win this year's Ulster title and "won't be all that far away" at All-Ireland level.

The BBC pundit says the selection of debutants Michael Cassidy, Ben McDonnell and Brian Kennedy is evidence of the production line of young talent in the Red Hand county.

"Ben McDonnell is a good man marker while Brian Kennedy is a very big, physical midfielder who can play ball which is what they need in that area."

However, McHugh says that Darragh Canavan is the Tyrone newcomer he is most looking forward to see this summer.

Canavan, son of Tyrone great Peter Canavan, has not been named in the squad for Sunday's game but McHugh will not be surprised to see him taking a spot on the bench before the throw-in.

"I'm very excited about Darragh Canavan. He's the next big player coming in the country with a football brain that makes him different from other players."