Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim prepare for Kerry opener in Dunloy

James McNaughton was Antrim's top scorer during their league campaign

Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim v Kerry Venue: Dunloy Date: Saturday, 11 May Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Preview and match report on BBC Sport website

Antrim hurling manager Neal Peden has named Cushendall captain Neil McManus in midfield for their Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Kerry on Saturday.

McManus partners Nicky McKeague as Peden makes four changes from the team that started their final Hurling League match against London on 3 March.

John Dillon, Paddy Burke, Keelan Molloy and Ciaran Clarke all come into the Saffrons' side for the game at Dunloy.

Kerry beat Antrim by two points when the sides met in the league in January.

Dillon replaces Conor Patterson at full-back while Burke will start at wing-back instead of Conor McHugh in the other change to the Antrim defence.

The inclusion of McManus in midfield comes at the expense of Donal McKinley with Molloy coming into the attack line while Clarke will partner team captain Conor McCann and Eoin O'Neill in the full-forward line as James O'Connell is named on the bench.

James McNaughton, who was Antrim's top scorer in the league this year with a total of 2-45, will start at wing-forward.

Kerry's 1-21 to 2-16 victory over a 13-man Antrim side in the first round of the league helped them to edge out the Saffrons for a place in the Division Two final but the Kingdom lost out to Westmeath in the promotion play-off.

This year's McDonagh Cup final will act as the curtain raiser to the Leinster senior hurling final at Croke Park on 30 June.

Antrim: R Elliott; S Rooney, J Dillon, P Duffin; P Burke, C Boyd, M Donnelly; N McManus, N McKeague; J McNaughton, R McCambridge, K Molloy; C Clarke, C McCann (capt), E O'Neill.

Replacements: E Gillan, D Kearney, N Elliott, M Burke, J Maskey, D McCloskey, K Rice, C McHugh, R Molloy, S Duffin, J O'Connell.