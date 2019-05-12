Ulster Championship 2019: Harte happy with late Red Hands surge in Omagh

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee closes in on Oak Leaf opponent Ryan Bell

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was pleased with his team's response as they beat Derry 1-19 to 1-13 after trailing with nine minutes left in the Ulster opener.

The Healy Park hosts rallied late on with Darren McCurry netting as they pulled clear of a brave Derry side.

"It was a good response and a cool finish from Darren," said Harte.

"It looked at one stage like we wouldn't win so it's a job that had to be done - we have lots of things to learn and things to get better at."

Shane McGuigan's goal helped Derry, who were promoted from Division Four this season, into a surprise lead against their top-flight opponents.

But they couldn't hold on and they go into the qualifiers while Tyrone will face Antrim in the quarter-finals.

A bit of a struggle

"We should win that game from where we've come from this year but we were struggling our way through the game," added Harte.

"We said if we played as well as we could we would expect to win but I also said there are exceptions to that and there was very nearly an exception in this game.

"Their goal came as a sucker-punch for us and maybe it woke us into life.

"But I have to hand it to Derry as they had a good game plan and they certainly put us under pressure.

Mickey Harte gets chatty with the linesman during the preliminary round encounter

"It doesn't matter what division you come from - if you don't play like you ought to you will struggle. "

Oak Leaf boss Damien McErlain took positives from the game but realises it was a missed opportunity for the visitors.

"We were a point up and if we had kept it tight for a few minutes then it would have been a closer finish," he said.

"So while we're disappointed I'm massively proud of the performance and there's lots of positives from the match.

"This is a team that look like they want to drive on to the next level - we're trying to get there and this is a good start."