Ulster Championship 2019: Tyrone battle to six-point win over Derry

Tyrone had to work for their six-point success in Omagh

Tyrone were given a huge scare by underdogs Derry before earning a 1-19 to 1-13 win in Sunday's Ulster Football Championship opener at Healy Park.

Derry took the lead with only nine minutes left after Shane McGuigan's goal was followed by Conor McAtamney and Christopher Bradley points.

However, Darren McCurry's goal a minute later restored Tyrone's lead before they pulled clear late on.

Cathal McShane hit seven points for Mickey Harte's side.

Tyrone, who led 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time, will now face Antrim in the Ulster quarter-finals on 25 May while Derry's display should give them great heart for their qualifying campaign which starts in early June.

Tyrone are seeking a third Ulster Championship triumph in four years

Despite their winning run in Division Four which saw them comfortably clinch promotion, few pundits expected Derry to be competitive in Sunday's game.

However, the Oak Leafers confounded the experts by staying in the game and then taking a shock lead in the 61st minute through substitute Bradley's point, following McGuigan's goal six minutes earlier.

But Derry's lead was snuffed out within a minute as McCurry, who was introduced on 50 minutes, produced a classy finish low to Thomas Mallon's left when others would have been content to pop over a point.

Three further quick Tyrone points - including two McShane efforts - ended Derry's resolve as Red Hand fans breathed a sigh of relief.

