Ulster SFC: Down to appeal against Caolan Mooney's red card
Down will appeal against the red card shown to Caolan Mooney during their extra-time defeat by Armagh on Sunday.
The midfielder was sent off for a high challenge on Aidan Nugent just before half-time.
Unless the card is rescinded, Mooney will miss his side's first round All Ireland qualifier on 8 June.
After Sunday's game Down boss Paddy Tally bemoaned the decision, suggesting similar tackles during the match had been met by a yellow card.
Down led by two points when Mooney was dismissed in the 35th minute and played the entire second half with 14-men.
Despite their numerical disadvantage they fought back from a five point deficit late in the game to force extra-time, but Armagh came out on top in the extra period.
Mooney was named Down's vice-captain after Tally took charge of the county last August.