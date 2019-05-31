Ulster Senior Camogie Final: Down aim for two-in-a-row against Antrim

Paula Gribben will be in action for Down in Sunday's Ulster Senior Camogie Final at Clones

Down will aim to complete back-to-back Ulster Senior Camogie titles when they take on Antrim in Sunday's provincial decider at Clones.

The game is the curtain-raiser to the Ulster Senior Football semi-final between Cavan and Armagh so will offer a big stage to the players.

Down progressed to the decider by beating Derry 1-11 to 1-6 at Armagh last weekend.

Paula Gribben's late goal helped the Mourne women subdue the Oak Leafers.

However, key to Down's win last weekend was the superb sweeper display by Fionnuala Carr as she was able to pick up possession on numerous occasions and deliver pinpoint passes to the likes of Gribben and Niamh Mallon.

If there was a criticism of Down's performance, it was their 14 wides and manager Martina Rooney will be hoping for more accuracy from in front of goal from her side.