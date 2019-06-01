Ulster SFC semi-final: Cavan and Armagh get chance to shed 'inconsistent' tag

Cavan beat Armagh by 2-16 to 0-14 in the most recent championship meeting between the two sides

2019 Ulster SFC semi-final: Cavan v Armagh Date: Sunday 2 June Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM and BBC Sport website from 15:45 BST; full deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland & BBC iPlayer from 19:00

The Ulster semi-final between Cavan and Armagh is a chance for both teams to prove they can be consistent at the top level, says BBC pundit Enda McGinley.

Cavan's quarter-final win over Monaghan has put the Breffnimen on the cusp of their first Ulster final in 18 years.

Armagh, who now have their first Ulster win under Kieran McGeeney, contested their last provincial final in 2008.

"Neither team will fear the other, both will have taken huge confidence from their first-round wins," said McGinley.

The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner added: "The problem with both of these two teams is that they have been inconsistent and that's why it is so hard to predict a winner.

"We don't really know which Armagh is going to turn up. They have as good a forward unit as most of the top-ranked teams in the country and yet they're sitting in Division Two. But they have a forward line that, when it clicks, they are potentially unmarkable.

"Cavan had that run of four Ulster Under-21 titles, we've been waiting to make that count at senior level and they've never quite done it but they do have serious quality.

"They have been back-and-forth between Division One and Division Two of the league yet never really put together a combined championship run.

"So it's the inconsistency of both teams that makes it such a good match up."

Armagh with questions to answer

Andrew Murnin has been added to that Orchard attack for the visit to St Tiernach's Park after he was one of the players sprung from the bench to devastating effect by McGeeney during the extra-time win over Down but fellow goalscorer Mark Shields is held in reserve.

The absence of defender Paddy Burns is a blow for Armagh, who will hope that their backline can restrict the pacy Cavan forwards as they seek consecutive provincial wins for the first time since their 2008 title-winning campaign.

"Armagh conceded 3-13 against a fairly new Down team last time out so defensively there are some questions that need to be answered but in terms of their forward talent and their sheer footballing ability they have what it takes to get to the top level," argued McGinley.

"They now have that chance to put together serious back-to-back performances against a Cavan team that will be full of confidence themselves."

Cavan are the most successful team in Ulster championship history but have not won the Anglo-Celt since 1997

Cavan's improved self belief is based not only on their victory against Monaghan but also on their seven matches against Division One opponents this year.

In their first season under new manager Mickey Graham, the Breffnimen finished the league campaign in the relegation spot but will have gain confidence from their win over Roscommon and their one-score defeats by Kerry and Galway.

"Bottom line, you're expecting Cavan to come with more experience. They're used to playing against the likes of Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo in Division One," said McGinley.

"Their quarter-final was against Monaghan, another Division One team, so they are used to playing the top teams and they should have a very steady level of performance coming from that."

The perfect stepping stone

Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal have shared the Anglo-Celt Cup between them over the past decade but the Farney County's surprise quarter-final exit has created an opportunity to break that stranglehold.

Tyrone and Donegal will contest the semi-final on the other side of the draw but the team that advances from Sunday's match will have three weeks to prepare for a return to Clones where a provincial title will be at stake.

"The Tyrone-Donegal semi-final would be seen as the game that is much more likely to produce an Ulster champion this year but for Cavan and Armagh, Sunday's game represents the perfect stepping stone up to that Ulster final and then to get onto that big stage," McGinley continued.

"It also leaves them within one step of the Super 8s, which for both of these teams will be the key target for the year and would mark really good progression for them. The Super 8s will be in the back of both teams' minds and a win at Clones will be a massive stepping stone for that."

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, A McKay, P Hughes; R Kennedy, B Donaghy, A Forker; J Og Burns, N Grimley; A Nugent, R Grugan, J Hall; J Clarke, R O'Neill, A Murnin.

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh; G Smith, K Clarke, C Rehill; C Brady, G McKiernan; M Reilly, D McVeety, N Murray; O Kiernan, T Galligan, C Madden.